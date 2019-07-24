Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 4,367,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

