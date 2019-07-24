Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Cott were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Cott stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 767,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Cott Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.04 million. Cott had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

