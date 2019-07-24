Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 160 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

OKE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. 1,159,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

