Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $1,654,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

