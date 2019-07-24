Investors Purchase Large Volume of Bilibili Put Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,394 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,786% compared to the typical volume of 339 put options.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bilibili by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bilibili by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

