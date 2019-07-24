Investors Research Corp Buys New Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 71.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 12.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

