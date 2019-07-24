Investors Research Corp Invests $36,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,296,000 after purchasing an additional 133,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,195,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after purchasing an additional 132,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 874,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.