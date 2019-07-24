Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,070,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.16. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

