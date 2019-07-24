Investors Research Corp Sells 400 Shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tribune were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRCO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tribune in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Tribune by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Tribune by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,938,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,403 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tribune by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,028,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 267,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tribune by 480.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 970,289 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRCO opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Tribune has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tribune will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

