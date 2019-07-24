Iowa State Bank Acquires 155 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,240,000 after purchasing an additional 717,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 298,168 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. 172,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

