Iowa State Bank Acquires 548 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 212,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.