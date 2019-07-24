Iowa State Bank Invests $202,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 106,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

XEL traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $62.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

In related news, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.