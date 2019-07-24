IPChain Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (IPC)

IPChain (CURRENCY:IPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One IPChain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003174 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BitForex. IPChain has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and $1.09 million worth of IPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IPChain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About IPChain

IPChain (IPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2014. IPChain’s total supply is 92,351,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,951,170 tokens. IPChain’s official website is www.ipcchain.org. IPChain’s official Twitter account is @impcoin.

Buying and Selling IPChain

IPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

