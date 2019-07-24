Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,737,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.26.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.