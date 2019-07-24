Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,784,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMP traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. 383,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

