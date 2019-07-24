Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 17,210 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 236,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,909. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.54.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $249,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,862 shares of company stock worth $29,397,859 in the last ninety days.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

