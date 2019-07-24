Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 59.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $27,116,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $20,277,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 706,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 480,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,237,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the period.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.67. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 169.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

