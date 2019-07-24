Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 92,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.52.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $874,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

