Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.32. 2,087,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.24.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

