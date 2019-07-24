Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $463,000 Holdings in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 409,549 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 84,999 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 492,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on I. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE:I traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81. Intelsat SA has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.74 million. Intelsat’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

