Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,102,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 392,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,249.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 166,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 161,266 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 11,144,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

