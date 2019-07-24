Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.