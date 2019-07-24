IQ.cash Market Capitalization Tops $22,060.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $22,060.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00290284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.01664778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

