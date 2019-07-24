Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.02 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.18.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.55. Iqvia has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

