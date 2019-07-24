iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. iRobot updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-3.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.40-3.15 EPS.

IRBT stock traded down $16.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,840,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.73.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.