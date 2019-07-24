iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. iRobot updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-3.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.40-3.15 EPS.

IRBT stock traded down $16.44 on Wednesday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 317,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,293. iRobot has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $80,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,882.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

