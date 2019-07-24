iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $57.07, approximately 8,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 493,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.