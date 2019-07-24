Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.09

Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.09 and last traded at C$32.09, with a volume of 5386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.92.

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

