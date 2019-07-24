iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Increased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,097,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,838 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,865,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,741,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,064,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,726,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 472,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.