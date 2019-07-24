iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,136,000 after buying an additional 139,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.88. 40,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,755. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

