iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $79.30. 81,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

