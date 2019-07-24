iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. 276,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.