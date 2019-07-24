iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $81.27. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

