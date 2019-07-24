iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 946,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.