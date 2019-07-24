iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. 670,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

