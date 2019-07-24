iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after buying an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,511.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 848,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,950,000 after buying an additional 830,442 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,312,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,586.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 529,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,371,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

