iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 22,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,035. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.