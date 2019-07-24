iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $92.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

