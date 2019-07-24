iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Down 0%

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.26, approximately 22,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 30,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,666,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWX)

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

