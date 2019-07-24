iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. 227,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

