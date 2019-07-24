iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. 13,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,142. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

