Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.02

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 1221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $638.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

