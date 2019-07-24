JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading Up 0.2%

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 4,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 52,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAPAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

