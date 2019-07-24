John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Shares Down 0.7%

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21, approximately 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.