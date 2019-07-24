KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.17% of New Residential Investment worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,787 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 549,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,412,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director David Saltzman bought 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $647,857.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

