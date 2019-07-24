KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,642 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 1.48% of Perficient worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Perficient by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,498 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,905 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Perficient by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,446 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Perficient by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 78,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $2,382,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,597.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,769,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,205. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

