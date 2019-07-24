KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $69,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.26.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

