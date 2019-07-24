KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 56,209 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,209 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $39,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,106. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $537.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.