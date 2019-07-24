Karbo (KRB) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Kuna and TradeOgre. Karbo has a market cap of $581,599.00 and $1,269.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00824907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007674 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004544 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,676,343 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.