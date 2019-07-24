Karl Siegling Buys 13,157 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,209.83 ($7,241.02).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Karl Siegling bought 2,151 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,651.97 ($1,171.61).

On Tuesday, July 16th, Karl Siegling bought 2,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,542.00 ($1,093.62).

On Friday, July 12th, Karl Siegling bought 1,300 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,011.40 ($717.30).

On Monday, July 8th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,810.00 ($2,702.13).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Karl Siegling bought 10,300 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,879.50 ($5,588.30).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Karl Siegling bought 2,648 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,046.90 ($1,451.70).

On Thursday, July 4th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,032 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,854.51 ($2,733.70).

On Friday, June 28th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,790.00 ($2,687.94).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,800.00 ($2,695.04).

On Monday, June 24th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,940.00 ($2,794.33).

CDM traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.78 ($0.55). 320,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.78. Cadence Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of $248.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

